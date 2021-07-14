Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIOX opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

