Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) is Progeny 3 Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 757,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending comprises approximately 6.3% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $15,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,207,000 after acquiring an additional 211,820 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $2,603,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 750,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 117,468 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $2,461,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $2,185,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TSLX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,501. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.21%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

