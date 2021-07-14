SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.97

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.17.

About SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

