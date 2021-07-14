Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.50

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 9 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nordea Equity Research cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

