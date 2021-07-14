Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $33,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

