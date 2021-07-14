Skrumble Network Price Tops $0.0018 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $211,906.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.57 or 0.00812726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

SKM is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

