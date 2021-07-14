SL Green Realty (SLG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect SL Green Realty to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

