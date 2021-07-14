Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Holdings Increased by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 60.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,914,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101,155 shares during the quarter. Slack Technologies makes up approximately 5.4% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $118,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WORK remained flat at $$43.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 372,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,429. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -99.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

In other Slack Technologies news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $2,173,841.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,776,128.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,193 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,293. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

