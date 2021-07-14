SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $22.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. boosted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SLM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,959. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

