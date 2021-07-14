SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Shares Sold by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,586 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in SLR Senior Investment were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the first quarter worth $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 85.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 280.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUNS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Senior Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of SUNS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. 40,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $251.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.41. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

