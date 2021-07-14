Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Cheuvreux

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.91. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

