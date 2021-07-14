SnowSwap (SNOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $81,286.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $81,286.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.20 or 0.00018859 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00042676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00117196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00153218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,768.06 or 0.99700830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.79 or 0.00951691 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,448 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

