Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 309,488 shares.The stock last traded at $22.53 and had previously closed at $23.73.

SOHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $917.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. Equities analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 167,536 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

