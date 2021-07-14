SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) CFO James Barton Kalsu Sells 5,855 Shares

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) CFO James Barton Kalsu sold 5,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,535.00.

NYSE SWI traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 37,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,306. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 991.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

