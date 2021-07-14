Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SON. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SON opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $69.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

