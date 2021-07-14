SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Down 4.8%

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) fell 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. 111,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 44,701,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SOS by 18,969.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,834 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOS during the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in SOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About SOS (NYSE:SOS)

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

