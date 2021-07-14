SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) fell 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. 111,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 44,701,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SOS by 18,969.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,834 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOS during the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in SOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

