Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) had its price target raised by Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 61.76. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after buying an additional 2,393,639 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,087,000 after buying an additional 2,120,909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,159,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Sotera Health by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after buying an additional 945,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

