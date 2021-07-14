Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) Major Shareholder Viii Lp Canaan Sells 34,193 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 34,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $235,931.70. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 24,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $148,080.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 36,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $208,080.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 24,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $124,560.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,939 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $111,604.87.

On Monday, June 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 36,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $190,080.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,813 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $111,973.94.

On Thursday, July 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,678 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $61,615.08.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

