SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Increased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,583 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.8% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $19,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after buying an additional 2,508,951 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after buying an additional 1,878,912 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after buying an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after buying an additional 1,104,625 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,643,000 after buying an additional 1,089,556 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $51.41. 24,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $51.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.