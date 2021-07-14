Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of SPRO opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $425.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

