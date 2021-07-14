SPK Acquisition Corp Unit’s (NASDAQ:SPKAU) Quiet Period Will End on July 19th

SPK Acquisition Corp Unit’s (NASDAQ:SPKAU) quiet period will end on Monday, July 19th. SPK Acquisition Corp Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 8th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During SPK Acquisition Corp Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
NASDAQ:SPKAU opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. SPK Acquisition Corp Unit has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.10.
About SPK Acquisition Corp Unit
