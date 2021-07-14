SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:SWTX) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 48,053 Shares

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:SWTX) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 48,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $4,101,804.08. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 56,634 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $4,824,650.46.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

