Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 5,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $441,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $108,399.96.

SPT stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.65. 470,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,338. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $95.75.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

