SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.38.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. SPX FLOW’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SPX FLOW by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.