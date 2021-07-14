Stacey M. Stevens Sells 17,735 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NYSE:ICAD) Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NYSE:ICAD) President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70.

ICAD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.61. 101,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,285. iCAD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

