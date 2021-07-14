Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Insider Amine Khechfe Sells 94 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Amine Khechfe sold 94 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $30,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amine Khechfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00.

Shares of Stamps.com stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $321.40. 61,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,821. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.66. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.22 and a 1-year high of $325.98.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 203.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 51.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STMP shares. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday. Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

