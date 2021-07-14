Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) VP Sells $187,750.00 in Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) VP Guillaume M. Alvarez sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $187,750.00.

NYSE:SCS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 461,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,102. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 111.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 200,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $3,311,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,538,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,867,000 after purchasing an additional 896,438 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

