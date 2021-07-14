Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at Scotiabank

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stelco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.00.

Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$36.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -205.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$7.27 and a 52-week high of C$39.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

