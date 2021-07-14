Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Stellus Capital Investment also posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of SCM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 66,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,025. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.01. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $253.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

