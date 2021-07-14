Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 795,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 264,926 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

