Stephen Trundle Sells 20,000 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,603,000.00.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 45,634 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $3,889,385.82.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.65. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,303. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

