Stephens Inc. AR Acquires Shares of 10,203 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $89,381,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,951,000 after purchasing an additional 726,551 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,057,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,820,000 after purchasing an additional 502,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,190,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,147,000 after purchasing an additional 468,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $52.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

