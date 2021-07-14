Stephens Inc. AR Acquires Shares of 11,264 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 191,700 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 68,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.07. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.