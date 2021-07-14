Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,593 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Stevens increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 58,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,368,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,182,000 after purchasing an additional 210,086 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 235,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

