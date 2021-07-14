Stephens Inc. AR Has $429,000 Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Neogen were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,823,000 after buying an additional 142,970 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,970,000 after buying an additional 783,790 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,878,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,978,000 after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,117,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,584,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,165,000 after buying an additional 91,208 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEOG opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

