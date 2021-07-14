Stephens Inc. AR Increases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $476.90 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $485.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

