Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $458,000 Investment in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.19% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAIL. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,278,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter worth $2,941,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter worth $147,000.

Shares of HAIL stock opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.66. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $71.43.

