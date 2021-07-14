Stephens Inc. AR Sells 5,253 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kellogg by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Kellogg by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of K stock opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.24. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,759,014. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

