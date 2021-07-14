Sterling Bancorp (STL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STL opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

