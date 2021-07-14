Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stake Lessened by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

