Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 6,687 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $737,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3,442.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,750 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 227.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 560,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 389,853 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,361,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,925,000 after acquiring an additional 367,669 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,906,000 after acquiring an additional 350,555 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Truist upped their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

