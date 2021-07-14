Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 93.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Citi Trends by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Citi Trends by 133.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Citi Trends by 6.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In other news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of CTRN opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.78. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.