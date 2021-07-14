Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,780 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,942 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,071,000 after purchasing an additional 319,247 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,342,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 104,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 188,852 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.98. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

