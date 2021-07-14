Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 49.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

DY opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

