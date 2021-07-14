Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 892.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 257,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 225,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,087,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,081,000 after acquiring an additional 117,807 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.80.

WAT stock opened at $368.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $371.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.