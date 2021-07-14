Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 42,593 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 165.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,593 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

CGC opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.10. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

