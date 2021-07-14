Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,603 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 513% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,078 call options.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY traded down $5.11 on Wednesday, reaching $170.52. 18,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,761. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $180.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $135,037,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,287,000 after acquiring an additional 301,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after buying an additional 253,244 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.