Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Clarivate Put Options (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 760% compared to the typical volume of 253 put options.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $266,395,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,795,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,670,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 36,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -188.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

