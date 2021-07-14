Stream Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $3.22 Million (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $3.22 million and $149,789.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00051197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.89 or 0.00816818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,399,225 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

