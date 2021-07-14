Summit Redstone Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Summit Redstone’s price target points to a potential downside of 37.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PATH. KeyCorp increased their target price on UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath stock opened at $64.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.02. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $1,342,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,716 shares in the company, valued at $45,073,766.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,040,866 shares of company stock valued at $282,720,204.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.